TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people were taken to the hospital after an attempted illegal U-turn resulted in a crash on I-70.

At 1:17 p.m. on Sunday, a 52-year-old woman from Topeka was driving a Dodge Caravan east on I-70. A 71-year-old woman from Manhattan was also driving east in a Volkswagen Passat on I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log.

The 52-year-old attempted to make an illegal U-turn in front of the 71-year-old. The 71-year-old crashed into the other driver. Both vehicles came to rest in a median, according to the KHP.

Both occupants of the Dodge Caravan and the 71-year-old were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The 71-year-old and the 52-year-old were considered to be in serious condition, according to the KHP.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts at the time, according to the log.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.