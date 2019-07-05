Three life sentences given to Topeka man for triple murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man involved in a triple homicide received three life sentences Friday.

On March 27, 2019, Joseph P. Lowry was found guilty on all charged counts for his participation in the kidnapping, assault, and eventual homicides of Matthew Leavitt, Luke Davis, and Nicole Fisher.

Their bodies were discovered in March of 2017 at a north Topeka house in the 100 block of Northwest Grant Street.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay announced Friday that Lowry must serve a life sentence for each of the homicide charges, and an additional 12 years for the remaining counts.

All sentences must be served consecutively.

Joseph Krahn previously plead guilty on all charges in November 2017, and Kora Liles was found guilty of all charges in June 2018. A fourth suspect, Brian Flowers, entered a plea of guilty and will be sentenced at 1:30 PM on August 14.