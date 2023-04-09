TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people went to the hospital after two motorcycles crashed on I-70 in Shawnee County Saturday night. Two people are seriously injured, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to crash logs, a 2013 and a 2014 Harley Davidson XL1200 MC were driving next to each other in the middle lane on eastbound I-70 near mile marker 186 when another vehicle tried to merge from the left lane.

While the merging vehicle didn’t make contact, one motorcycle struck the other while trying to evade the merging vehicle.

A 23-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, and a 19-year-old man from Overland Park, Kansas, were driving the motorcycles. They were both taken to Stormont Vail. The driver from Kansas City had a suspected minor injury, while the driver from Overland Park was seriously injured.

An 18-year-old woman from Overland Park was riding with the 19-year-old from Overland Park when the crash happened. She was taken to Stormont Vail with a serious injury.