TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to two shootings with three victims believed to be connected between 5 and 6 a.m. Friday morning.

At approximately 5:17 a.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Gage Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting. When police arrived they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, according to TPD.

Shortly later at 5:44 a.m., officers responded to another report in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. for a report of a shooting victim. Officers found one individual suffering from a gunshot wound, according to TPD.

All three individuals were transported to a local area hospital. Two of the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and one is considered to be life-threatening, according to TPD.

The two incidents appeared to be related, according to TPD.