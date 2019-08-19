Three tiger cubs born at Rolling Hills Zoo

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three tiger cubs were born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina last week.

On August 14, three Amur tiger cubs were born to Andrea and Dhenuka, two of the tigers currently on exhibit at the Rolling Hills Zoo.

The gender of the tiger cubs has not yet been determined, as the cubs are currently bonding with their parents.

The tigers and their cubs are currently off exhibit, meaning the public will not be able to see the new cubs for a few months at least.

“We are on tiger time, and mother and cubs will let us know when they are ready to do certain things,” said Bob Jenkins, RHZ’s Executive Director. “We anticipate that the cubs will be off exhibit for approximately two months, possibly longer.”

The length of time they are off-exhibit will depend on how well the cubs and their parents do in the coming weeks.

Amur tigers are an endangered species and are the largest cats in the world. To learn more about the animals at the Rolling Hills Zoo, click here.