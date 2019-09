Wichita Police Department are on scene investigating a possible child abduction in southeast Wichita.

Three children are reported to have been in a vehicle when it was stolen late this afternoon.

The theft and abduction took place near the intersection of south Broadway avenue and east Kinkaid street just after 4:30 p.m.

As of this time, the children have been located. It is unclear if the thief or vehicle are in police custody.

More information on this breaking story as it develops.