Thunderstorm chances increase tonight through Thursday

We had drier air over the weekend as high pressure started to build across the region. Temperatures were very warm, but not hot.

The work week began with a little more heat and humidity. There were certainly complaints about how muggy it felt. Most locations in northeast Kansas hit the low 90s. Showers and storms stayed away for the most part.

Today should be mainly sunny with 90s again. It will stay humid even with a north wind for much of the day. We do have a storm chance, but most of it should be through the late night period between 1am and 6am.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 89-93

Wind: N/NW 5-15

Thunderstorm chances should peak overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Higher temperatures won’t be excessive with 91-94 degrees being at the high end of what anybody’s experiences. Dew points will be rather high in the coming days.

It’s not technically the end of summer, but for many families it is. The pattern looks great this weekend for a variety of fun, shopping and school preparation. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions should dominate with upper 60s at night and mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Humidity levels might be slightly lower as well.

There still hasn’t been an official temperature in the triple-digits for Topeka this season, and with this trend it is starting to look less and less likely.

More heat and humidity with increasing midweek storm chances…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

