Thunderstorms will hit on occasion through Monday with heavy rain and severe weather possible

Rounds of rain and thunder will hit northeast Kansas through Monday so check radar frequently

Most of May has been partly to mostly cloudy with below normal temperatures; however, it tries to go above 80 degrees this weekend.

Thursday was cloudy with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the west/southwest. More storms have barely missed northeast Kansas overnight, but there have been a few across our western counties.

Scattered strong storms should be expected Friday with warmer and more humid conditions. Low pressure over the Rockies will send spokes of energy our way to generate a higher precipitation chance.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 73-78

Wind: SE 10-20

Numbers should stay between 80-85 on Saturday, and much of the day might be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It certainly should be our driest day of the next four. Any storm that does develop may become severe very quickly. We should also monitor the heavy rain potential and flood threat through the period.

Storm chances look high for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will start trending down a touch into the middle of next week with lingering showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

Keep watching for storms and have a safe holiday weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



