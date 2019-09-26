Tickets going fast for new “Taste from the Top” fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tickets are going fast for TARC’s new “Taste from the Top” fundraiser. Guests will hop from rooftop to rooftop downtown, enjoying food and drink along the way.

“Taste from the Top” will feature food and drink from the Cyrus Hotel, Iron Rail Brewing, The Pennant, HHB BBQ and other local favorites. Food and drink will be served on three rooftops: the Cyrus Hotel, the Crosby Place Parking Garage and the Capitol Federal Savings Parking Garage.

The fundraiser will support TARC, which works with people with a variety of disabilities.

Tickets are $60 each, but tickets are expected to sell out. Click here for ticket information. Check-in begins at 5:30 pm Thursday at the Cyrus Hotel. The event begins at 6 pm.