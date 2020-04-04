Tigers housed at Joe Exotic’s former zoo now ‘thriving’

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. Federal prosecutors on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, announced that the zookeeper, also known as “Joe Exotic,” and candidate for governor earlier this year has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme alleging he tried to hire someone to kill a Florida woman. Prosecutors allege Maldonado-Passage tried to hire two separate people to kill the woman, who wasn’t harmed. Maldonado-Passage finished third in a three-way Libertarian primary in June. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

DENVER, CO. (WFLA) – Tigers featured in Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” are thriving at their new home in Colorado, a sanctuary says.

The “Tiger King” docuseries is about a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, run by an eccentric man turned criminal who calls himself Joe Exotic.

But the real stars, for many, are the animals.

Some of them ended up at Wild Animal Sanctuary about 30 minutes outside of Denver.

The facility cares for 39 tigers and three bears that once belonged to Exotic.

The staff said most of those animals arrived with health problems and took time getting used to having ample space to roam.

“It’s not about the Netflix film, its not about anything other than we are trying to give them the best life possible,” said Becca Miceli.

The sanctuary allows visitors.

Miceli said they use an elevated walkway to view the animals, as it creates less stress for them.

The sanctuary is temporarily closed to the public due to coronavirus.

Exotic is currently jailed after being convicted in the murder-for-hire scheme of Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.