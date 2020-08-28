Time is running out to complete 2020 census

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There is just one month left for the people in Northeast Kansas to fill out their 2020 census.

Topeka councilman Mike Padilla is leading the charge to get everyone counted in the 2020 census in Topeka. He said so far they are doing well but they are behind from the last census. He said the more people that fill it out, the better chances the community has to get help from the government. It goes to things like schools, roads, and public health.

“It brings the federal resources to the community that we rely upon to provide a lot of opportunity to the community,” said Padilla.

For every 100 people that don’t fill out the census, the community loses out on $2 million over the 10 years, according to Padilla. People are worried their information will become public, being one of the reasons people do not want to fill out the census.

“It’s extremely protected, even the census bureau people that work with us take an oath for life, not for the duration of the census but for life,” said Padilla.

People have until the end of September to fill out the census. CLICK HERE to fill it out.