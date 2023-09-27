LAWRENCE, Kan. — The 2023 edition of the Border War has been officially set.

Kansas will host Missouri in the third game of the men’s basketball rivalry series since it was revived in 2021 after conference realignment deaded the yearly matchup for almost a decade.

This season’s HyVee Hoops Border Showdown will be on Saturday, December 9 at 4:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.

KU has won the last two games easily winning 95-67 in Columbia last season and 102-65 in 2021 in Lawrence.

Before the Jayhawks can focus on the Tigers, they take their annual early-season trip to Honolulu for the Maui Invitational starting with Chaminade on November 20th at 8 p.m. and come home to host the defending national champion Connecticut Huskies in the Big EAST/Big 12 Challenge on December 1 at 8 p.m.

After the Border War, KU hits the road to face Indiana the next Saturday before rounding out nonconference play with Yale and Wichita State before beginning Big 12 play.

The Tigers’ biggest nonconference opponents before KU are the Memphis Tigers who come to Columbia on Friday, November 10 (time TBA) and the Pittsburgh Panthers who they fave on the rod in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday, November 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Mizzou has another rivalry, Braggin Rights, against Illinois in St. Louis on Friday December 22 (time TBA).

Both teams will play in Kansas Coty’s T-Mobile Center.

KU faces Wichita State on the eve of New Year’s Eve at 3 p.m. and Mizzou plays Seton Hall on Sunday, December 17.