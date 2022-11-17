TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tiny Tim is recovering after being hit by a car and losing one leg, but the Lawrence Humane Society assures you that hasn’t slowed this pup down.

“Our medical team is fantastic, our veterinary team did the amputation last Monday,” Elina Alterman with the Lawrence Humane Society said.

After being hit by a car, Tiny Tim had to have his right front leg amputated. But the 42-pound Brown Brindle Labrador Retriever still loves to run.

Tiny Tim is looking for someone to, “love on him and snuggle him,” according to the shelter.

To adopt Tiny Time or any other available animals from the Lawrence Humane Society, click here.