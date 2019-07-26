Tobacco to be sold only to those 21 and older in Topeka starting today

FILE – This Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015 file photo shows an ashtray with cigarette butts outside the Oklahoma County Courthouse in Oklahoma City. Researchers found that smokers who switched to special low-nicotine ones wound up smoking less and were more likely to try to quit, according to a new study published in the New England […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The new Topeka City ordinance restricting the sale of tobacco products to those 21 and older was put into effect Friday.

The ordinance, T-21 Ordinance No. 20099, prohibits the sale of cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, tobacco products, and liquid nicotine to anyone under the age of 21.

It also prohibits purchasing these products for anyone under 21.

To view the ordinance, click here.

A sign was designed by the Kansas Department of Revenue that retailers can put up in their stores. That sign can be downloaded by clicking the file below.