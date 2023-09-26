TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Amy Douglas, an Occupational Therapist, works with her therapy dog, Toby, to help with the physical, emotional and mental needs of kids and adults.

Douglas brought Toby into the studio to sit down with Katie Garceran and Dane Kroll on the Fox 43 AM Live Show.

She explained that Toby is a 4-year-old Goldendoodle who began training to be a therapy dog at just 10 weeks of age. He helps children with eating foods, adjusting to certain textures, brushing their teeth and many other day-to-day tasks.

Toby is also used as a reward for both children and adults. For example, if someone is going to see a therapist for a session, Toby can be there afterward to greet them with love and affection as a reward for going to therapy!

In the interview above, Douglas explains Toby’s job more in-depth and speaks on the success he has had working with the kids and adults.

She encourages anyone interested in learning more information about therapy dogs to contact Camo Cross Dog Training in Topeka at (785)-408-6127.