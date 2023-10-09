JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The top-rated recruit in Kansas for the class of 2024 has a commitment date set.

Junction City’s Michael Boganowski, who is the No. 1 recruit in Kansas according to On3 Sports, will announce his commitment on Thursday, Oct. 19. 247 Sports list him as the No. 2 recruit in the state, behind Lyndon’s Kaedin Massey, but ranks him a the No. 1 composite prospect.

Boganowski, who holds offers from several power five division I programs, will choose between four finalists. K-State, KU, Oklahoma and Florida State are the final four schools in the running for his selection, Boganowski said on social media on Monday.

Recruiting experts at On3 and 247 believe Oklahoma and K-State could have an edge over the other two, but Boganowski has not given much away.

Click here for a Travis Kelce injury update

The Blue Jay senior is listed as a three-star recruit on most sites, while Rivals ranks him as a four-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound athlete plays linebacker for Junction City.

His commitment will take place at 4 p.m. in the gym at Junction City High School.