1 dead, 1 injured in Wendy’s parking lot shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4) – One person has died Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Wendy’s and Sinclair gas station.

Police responded to a call at 1:47 p.m. on reports of a person who was armed with a weapon, public information officer Tim Hernandez said in a statement. While they were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting. When police arrived, they found a male and a female shot inside of a Subaru Legacy at 3803 Truman Road near the Save-A-Lot.

Witnesses told police that the male, who was in the driver seat, shot and killed the female and then attempted suicide.

Police have taken the suspect to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Responders believe the crime was contained to these two individuals.

Police have not released any names or motives at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.