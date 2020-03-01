1 Kansas holds off K-State

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Top ranked Kansas held off Kansas State 62-58 for its 14th straight win on Saturday. Devon Dotson led the Jayhawks with 25 points. Cartier Diarra had 15 points for the Wildcats.

Udoka Azubuike rolled his ankle in the game and only played 19 minutes missing most of the second half.

“He showed some toughness coming back, but I imagine he’ll be fine, but big guys like that a turned ankle probably affects more than a guard,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self.

"The way he laid on the ground initially, amputation may have been a viable course of action, but he came back and at least he gave us some minutes." – Bill Self on Udoka Azubuike's injury.#kubball pic.twitter.com/Rf4bdWsekY — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) February 29, 2020

Prior to the game, both teams greeted at center court in a show of solidarity after the first matchup this season ended in a brawl.

“We approached K-State about it and I think they concurred,” said Bill Self. “I think that was a way to hopefully show people that it’s just a silly game. It’s still just a competition. I don’t know how it was received, but I think it was well received among the players.”

“The first one ended in not a special moment in K-State, Kansas rivalry history,” said Kansas State coach Bruce Weber. “We wanted to make sure this one started with a positive moment of sportsmanship and we can move forward now. “

Kansas is now sole possession of first place in the Big 12 following Baylor’s loss to TCU, who the Jayhawks host on Wednesday. The Wildcats travel to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.