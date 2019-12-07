1 man arrested for convenience store robbery in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT)– A man is in jail after being arrested by Jefferson County Deputies, for robbing a convenience store in Perry, Saturday morning.

Around 5:00 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a robbery at Casey’s Convenience Store in Perry.

Dominic T. Judy, 24

Clerks told deputies the person who robbed the store was a white male, who was wearing a grey hoodie and a brown jacket. They said he entered the store demanding money.

The man left the store with a small amount of cash, then headed southbound on Elm Street in a white vehicle.

Deputies began searching the area for the suspect and located a man who fit the description given to them by the store clerks. He was standing next to a white car, which ran out of gas.

Deputies arrested Dominic T. Judy, 24, of Lecompton. His bond is set at 10,000 dollars.

Deputies were able to recover the stolen money at a house in Lecompton.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2351.