TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested and booked into jail after leading police on a car chase in Topeka Thursday.

The Topeka Police Department arrested Vashawn M. Fitzpatrick, 35. While on patrol, officers said they located a stolen vehicle around SE 5th and Liberty in East Topeka. Fitzpatrick, the driver, fled before the pursuit ended near SE 6th St. where he continued on foot.

Police found Fitzpatrick at SE 7th and Brookside and was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Fitzpatrick is being charged with:

Possession of stolen property

Aggravated Assault on a law enforcement officer

Flee or attempt to elude

Criminal damage to property

27 News will continue to updated this story as more information becomes available.