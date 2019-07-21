1 man dead after car crash in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Topeka police are investigating a crash in North Topeka that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near U.S. 24 and N. Kansas Ave, behind the North Vista Apartments.

Topeka police say they believe the man who was driving the car did not die from the accident, rather he died from something else happening to him as he showed no signs of trauma from the crash.

Right now, police are investigating this incident as an unattended death.

The man was by himself inside the car and no one else was hurt.

Police are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing his name.