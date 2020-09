TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On September 6 just after 3 a.m., police from the Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn.

When officers got on scene, they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Several people were taken into custody.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating this shooting.