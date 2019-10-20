1 man in custody after hours-long standoff in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Topeka Police have one man in custody after an hours-long standoff in Downtown Topeka.

Police responded to a welfare check around 9:50 a.m. near SW 11th and SW Clay. When police arrived, they saw a female had signs she was domestically injured.

A man inside of the house refused to come out, causing Topeka Police and the Crisis Negotiation Team to negotiate with him to come out. They were able to talk with him over the phone before he eventually came out.

The man was taken into custody.

The standoff ended after 1 p.m.

Topeka Police are still investigating.