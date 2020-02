TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person died on Sunday morning after a car crash near 94th and K4.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is working with Jefferson County officials to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

A car and semi-tanker were the vehicles involved in the deadly crash.

KDOT workers have K4 blocked off just north of 94th street.

We will update this story as we learn more information.