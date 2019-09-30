1 teen in critical condition after Junction City shooting

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT)– One teen is in critical condition, and three teens have been arrested after a shooting in Junction City Sunday afternoon.

The Junction City Police Department was notified of a possible shooting around 4:20 this afternoon. At the same time, officers were notified someone was suggering from a gunshot wound was at the Geary County Hospital.

The person suffering from those wounds was 18-year-old Coye Crane. Crane was later transported to KU Med through LifeStar in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers learned the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. 1st St. in Junction City.

Police arrested three people related to this shooting. Izek T. Jackson, 18; Javontez K. Brime, 18; and Malik O. Watkins, 19. All three were charged with aggravated robbery and conspiracy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the junction City Police Department at (785) 762-5912.