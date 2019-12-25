11 year old donates gifts to homeless in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– An 11-year-old girl is donating gifts to people who may not get anything this Christmas.

Olivia Layne, as well as her family and friends, gave out Christmas gifts to people who are homeless in Topeka.

It started a few years ago when Olivia told her mom she wanted everyone to have gifts, not just the people who can afford them.

Something different this year, they were able to give out things like food and blankets to people living in tent city in Topeka, to help them get through the winter.

“During Christmas time, it gets more cold and it starts snowing,” Olivia Layne said. “So people need hats and gloves and blankets. We actually have a lot of blankets this time. We didn’t have blankets last year.”

People around Topeka helped by donating the gifts and the food.