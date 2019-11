TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two drivers collided in a Sunday evening crash in Topeka.

Topeka Police said around 4:30 on Sunday they responded to a crash involving two cars near 6th and California.

One driver had minor injuries, but did not need to be treated at a hospital.

The damaged cars blocked traffic for about an hour. Tow trucks came to haul them away, and the streets are now clear.