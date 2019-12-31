2 dead following plane crash east of Johnson County Executive Airport

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two people have died following a plane crash Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.

The incident was reported just after 4 p.m. near 156th and Parkhill Street, just east of the Johnson County Executive Airport.

On the scene of a small plane crash just east of the Johnson County Executive Airport pic.twitter.com/NqkgI3JWjB — Frank Donchez (@OPPD_Chief) December 31, 2019

It is unknown how many people were on board the small plane but Johnson County Med Act has confirmed with our sister station FOX4 News, two people have died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

