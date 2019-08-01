2 in custody following gunfire near West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have two people in custody while they are investigating a report of gunshots fired from a car near West Ridge Mall Wednesday evening.

TPD responded to a call of shots fired from a car that was leaving the West Ridge Mall parking lot at 6:35 p.m.

The caller followed the vehicle into the Lowes parking lot where officers arrived a short time later.

Lieutenant Robbie Simmons said TPD has two people in custody while they are investigating the shots fired.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT will provide more information as it is given.