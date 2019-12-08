2 Kansas rolls past #20 Colorado

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)– Allen Fieldhouse is arguably the greatest home-field advantage in college athletics and it proves useful again today for Kansas. The Jayhawks extended their home winning streak to 25 games with a 72-58 point win over Colorado.
The top-25 matchup didn’t seem like a fair fight as KU used it’s size to dominate points in the paint.
The ‘Hawks were led by Ochai Agbaji in the scoring department, the sophomore also recorded his first double-double of the year on the evening.
KU will take on Milwaukee next, Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.