2 Kansas rolls past #20 Colorado

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – DECEMBER 07: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots against Lucas Siewert #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on December 07, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)– Allen Fieldhouse is arguably the greatest home-field advantage in college athletics and it proves useful again today for Kansas. The Jayhawks extended their home winning streak to 25 games with a 72-58 point win over Colorado.

The top-25 matchup didn’t seem like a fair fight as KU used it’s size to dominate points in the paint.

The ‘Hawks were led by Ochai Agbaji in the scoring department, the sophomore also recorded his first double-double of the year on the evening.

KU will take on Milwaukee next, Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

