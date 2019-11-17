2 people die in accident with semi truck

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people from Belleville died in a crash with a semitrailer truck in north central Kansas.

The Highway Patrol says Steven and Sherry Torres, who were both 62, died in the crash Saturday morning.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 81 just north of U.S. Highway 36 when Steven Torres tried to turn south onto Highway 81. The Torres’ vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a northbound semitrailer truck driven by 28-year-old Douglas Watts, of Nebraska.

The semi overturned during the accident, but Watts was not hospitalized afterward.