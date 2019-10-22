2020 Kansas Football schedule released

LAWRENCE, Kan. –Kansas football will host four Big 12 Conference foes and hit the road for five conference contests in 2020, according to the schedule announced Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference.



For the first time since the 2012 season, KU will open Big 12 Conference action before completing its non-conference slate. KU will travel to Baylor (Sept. 12) during the second week of the season to open league play.



The Jayhawks will welcome Iowa State (Oct. 3) for the Big 12 home opener and will also host Oklahoma State (Oct. 17) and Texas (Nov. 7) at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas will close the 2020 regular season at home against TCU (Nov. 28).



In addition to Baylor, KU will travel to K-State (Oct. 10) for the Sunflower Showdown presented by Dillons, West Virginia (Oct. 24), Texas Tech (Nov. 14) and Oklahoma (Nov. 21).



The 2020 Big 12 slate features a 10-team, nine-game, round-robin schedule for the 10th-straight season. It marks the fourth year each team will play nine conference games with a championship game implemented. The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled in 2020 for Saturday, December 5. The championship game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas through 2021.



Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners’ requests.



The Jayhawks’ 2020 nonconference schedule starts with a Labor Day Saturday home game (Sept. 5) against New Hampshire. Kansas also hosts Boston College (Sept. 19), and travels to Conway, South Carolina for a road game at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 26).



Decisions regarding television and game times for the first three weeks of the season and special dates will be announced in June.



All Kansas football promotional schedules will be announced in the coming months. For information regarding season tickets contact the Kansas Sales Team at 800-34-HAWKS, by visiting www.kuathletics.com/tickets or in-person at the Allen Fieldhouse ticket office.



2020 Kansas Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Sept. 5 NEW HAMPSHIRE Lawrence, Kan. Sept. 12 at Baylor* Waco, Texas Sept. 19 BOSTON COLLEGE Lawrence, Kan. Sept. 26 at Coastal Carolina Conway, S.C. Oct. 3 IOWA STATE* Lawrence, Kan. Oct. 10 at K-State* Manhattan, Kan. Oct. 17 OKLAHOMA STATE* Lawrence, Kan. Oct. 24 at West Virginia* Morgantown, W.Va. Oct. 31 -BYE WEEK- Nov. 7 TEXAS* Lawrence, Kan. Nov. 14 at Texas Tech* Lubbock, Texas Nov. 21 at Oklahoma* Norman, Okla. Nov. 28 TCU* Lawrence, Kan.

*Denotes Big 12 Conference game.

HOME games in all CAPS.

Courtesy: KU Athletics

