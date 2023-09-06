TOPEKA (KSNT)- Approaching soon on Sept. 16 is the 28th Annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race to support local programs of the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka and its beneficiaries.

A minimum (the goal this year is 15,000) of 10,000 ducks will be released virtually this year for a chance to win! Winners will be chosen this year by the E-Quack computer database.

The ducks are being sold in different ways this year.

You can buy a Single duck for a $5 donation.

for a $5 donation. You can buy a Family (5 ducks) for a $20 donation.

for a $20 donation. You can buy a Flock (12 ducks) for a $50 donation.

for a $50 donation. You can buy an Oodle (27 ducks) for a $100 donation.

So when buying your duck, you can choose to purchase one individually or join forces with others to create a team. So far, they have given away more than 7,000 ducks!

There are plenty of prizes you can win:

1st Prize: A 2013 Mazda CX-5

2nd Prize: 10K Yellow Gold Link Style Bracelet

3rd Prize: $500 gift card for HyVee

4th Prize: Fresh Roasted Coffee for 365 Days (Classic Bean coffee)

5th Prize: Weekend Getaway at Prairie Band Casino

6th Prize: 4 Tickets to any one event from Sept. 2023- Sept. 2024 at the Stormont Vail Events Center

7th Prize: Two Season Tickets to both Washburn University Football and Basketball

8th Price: One-Year Family Membership to the Topeka Zoo and Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

And, because 27 News is a sponsor, whoever has Duck 27 will get the chance to win a million dollars!

To learn more about how you can secure your duck, what prizes are available and who benefits from the event, click here to go to the event’s official page.