3 Kansas outlasts Tennessee 74-68

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – JANUARY 25: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks lays the ball up for a basket against Davonte Gaines #0 of the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on January 25, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, KAN – The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks held off the Tennessee Volunteers 74-68 this afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse in the first game since the fight with K-State and the subsequent suspensions.

Udoka Azubuike shined as the lone big man available with David McCormack and Silvio De Sousa out, totaling 18 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.

This was the Jayhawks 300th consecutive sellout at Allen Fieldhouse, which helped power them to their fourth straight win.

Kansas will take on Oklahoma State next on the road Monday night.