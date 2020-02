LAWRENCE, KANSAS – FEBRUARY 01: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks looks to shoot against Davide Moretti #25 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on February 01, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE – No. 3 Kansas did enough to outlast the visiting Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon, holding on to win 78-75.

Kansas was up as much as 15 in the first half, but Tech showed resiliency for the full 40 minutes and kept it a one-possession game for most of the final few minutes.

Devon Dotson continued his special season with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Kansas is home again on Monday taking on Texas. That game will be on ESPN at 8 p.m.