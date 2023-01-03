MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest.

Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness told police a man was forced out of his apartment and into a vehicle. Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan, was taken into custody by police.

A few hours later, a 26-year-old male victim called 911 saying he needed help. He told dispatchers his location was in the 1200 block of Colorado St. According to a media release, he went to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan to be treated for stab wounds and face injuries. Officers detained Zane Thomas, 27, of Junction City, who was with the victim at the time.

RCPD arrested a third suspect named Cooper Brown, 21, of Manhattan. He is being held on a $300,000 bond and faces the following charges:

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated kidnapping charges

Varvel is confined on a $500,000 bond and faces the following charges:

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated battery

Unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Possession of cocaine

Thomas is being held on a $500,000 bond and faces the following charges:

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated battery

Possession of marijuana

This is an ongoing investigation.