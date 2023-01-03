MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest.
Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness told police a man was forced out of his apartment and into a vehicle. Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan, was taken into custody by police.
A few hours later, a 26-year-old male victim called 911 saying he needed help. He told dispatchers his location was in the 1200 block of Colorado St. According to a media release, he went to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan to be treated for stab wounds and face injuries. Officers detained Zane Thomas, 27, of Junction City, who was with the victim at the time.
RCPD arrested a third suspect named Cooper Brown, 21, of Manhattan. He is being held on a $300,000 bond and faces the following charges:
- Aggravated burglary
- Aggravated robbery
- Aggravated kidnapping charges
Varvel is confined on a $500,000 bond and faces the following charges:
- Aggravated burglary
- Aggravated robbery
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Aggravated battery
- Unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling
- Possession of cocaine
Thomas is being held on a $500,000 bond and faces the following charges:
- Aggravated burglary
- Aggravated robbery
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Aggravated battery
- Possession of marijuana
This is an ongoing investigation.