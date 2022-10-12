SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has released more information about a shooting Tuesday at Salina South High School. Police say they have booked three teenagers in the case.

At school dismissal Tuesday, a vehicle with several people inside was leaving the west parking lot of Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia.

Police say that just before the car turned east onto Magnolia, someone in the car fired a gunshot toward the school building. No one was hurt.

A witness gave police descriptions of the vehicle and the suspect. Officers say they found the driver, a 17-year-old South High student, at his home and the vehicle just around the corner.

Police say they continued to investigate and believe a 16-year-old student from Salina Virtual Innovation Academy fired the gun, and a 15-year-old South High student was the person who possessed the handgun in the vehicle while on school property. Police do not have any indication that the gun was ever in the school building.

All three teens were booked into juvenile detention.

The Salina Police Department said this is the second time a citizen’s information has led to the quick arrest of someone involved in criminal activity at Salina South High School. It says citizen tips are often instrumental in helping solve cases.

“Parents, please talk to your children about reporting suspicious activity or criminal acts they may be aware of to you, a school official and/or the police,” police said in a news release.

Investigators think they have identified all the people involved in the shooting, but they say they are still investigating.

If you have any information about the incident or any crime, SPD asks you to call them at 785-826-7210. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 785-825-TIPS or click here to submit a tip online.