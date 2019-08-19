4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Hutchinson. It’s the fourth earthquake in the area in three days.

It happened at around 3:45 a.m. southwest of Hutchinson. According to USGS, the focus of the earthquake was felt in the west and southwest of Hutchinson.

This comes after 3.0, 3.1 and 4.2 magnitude earthquakes were felt in the same area on Friday.

According to the “Did you feel it” interactive map on the USGS website, the quake was felt for miles around Hutchinson.