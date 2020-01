TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded by USGS on Sunday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey an earthquake happened around 1:30 p.m. just southwest of Hutchinson. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.4 and a depth of 4.6 kilometers.

Several people in the Northeast Kansas area told KSNT News they felt the shaking. So far, no damage has been reported in connection with the earthquake.