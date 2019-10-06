40th Apple Festival giving people a chance to ‘step back in the 1800s’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Ward Meade Park hosted the 40th Apple Festival on Saturday.

It’s a fall-themed event for families with treats, arts and crafts, and live music.

Organizers said it’s the history of Old Prairie Town that makes the festival a unique tradition in Topeka.

“The thing that makes Apple Festival special is when you come through the gates you are really going back into the 1800s,” John Bell said, Old Prairie Town Recreation Supervisor. “The blacksmith he’s working. We have a number of volunteers in costume. So just really going back in time and living life in the 1800s.”

If you missed the festival on Saturday, it will happen again on Sunday starting at 10 in the morning.