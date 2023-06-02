GREENSBURG (KSNT) – A 45-year-old man died in Commanche County after being hit by a Chevrolet Suburban Thursday evening.

A pedestrian was walking down the middle of U183 south of Greensburg and stepped in front of the Chevrolet. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. The pedestrian was taken to Comanche County Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m.

There were four occupants of the Chevrolet, two of them were juveniles. The two adults in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts. The KHP crash log did not report whether the juveniles were also wearing seatbelts at the time. No other injuries were reported.

The next of kin was notified, according to the KHP.