7-year-old boy gives money, card to local hospital for supplies

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT)– Seven-year-old Gracen Gfeller chose to send a letter with $13 to Geary Community Hospital. He could have used the money on a new toy or the latest gadget, but instead, he wanted to help health care workers during this challenging time.

“I had a Hildebrand jar and I wanted to figure out what to do with it,” Gfeller said. “So I decided to raise money for charity.”

Gfeller wanted his money to be used on supplies, like masks and equipment, for the health care workers at the Geary Community Hospital. His donation inspired the employees and the CEO, who opened the hand-written card containing the money.

“I’m sitting at my desk and I get an envelope,” said Frank Corcoran, the CEO of Geary Community Hospital. “I had probably four or five Christmas cards and this one feels kind of odd like it has something in it. Let me open that one first.”

Inside the card was a handwritten note from Gfeller and his donation, which Corcoran could only describe as “heartwarming.”

“So I get there and open it up and I see some money in it,” Corcoran said. “It’s this wonderful note from Gracen saying, ‘this is a donation for supplies. Just want to say thank you to health care workers for all they do.'”

Gfeller received a teddy bear and a T-shirt from the hospital, honoring him for his kindness. However, many of the employees also decided to give back. The ones who contributed to the donation gave back seven times Gfeller’s amount. A total of over $400 the hospital will use towards supplies for the health care workers, just like Gfeller asked for.