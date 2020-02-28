700-pound pig in Topeka for Arab Shrine Circus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– There’s a 700-pound pig in Topeka this weekend.

Shelton is a rescue pig from Texas. He’s trained to do things like sit, climb on his stool and show his love for cookies. He will be performing at this year’s Arab Shrine Circus with his trainer Hans Klose.

“He’ll take pictures with the kids at intermission time,” Hans said. “His brother, which is also just as big as he is, will go down a big slide and roll out a carpet with his nose. And then they do a trick with the dogs. They sit and give me a kiss in the act, and they perform with the dogs.”

The circus starts Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. There are five shows in total.

There will also be a few people from the KSNT News team there as celebrity ringmasters so be sure to say hi.