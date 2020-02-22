7,000 pounds of rainbow trout released into Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fishers in Shawnee County will soon be able to get back on the water for Trout season.

During Saturday’s Winter Trout stocking, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation released 7,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout into Lake Shawnee.

The Trout Stocking Program is done in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism and began back in 1979.

They said the program is a way to enhance the fishing experience for the community.

Danny Gleason, a local fishing enthusiast, said this was his first year attending the Trout stock.

After seeing how much his son enjoyed seeing all of the fish he plans to attend the event again next year.

“Oh it was exciting,” Gleason said. “They were a lot bigger than I expected. He just had the biggest smile on his face. He just loves fish.”

Lake Shawnee will be closed for fishing starting February 22 and will reopen on February 29 at 6 a.m.

This allows the fish to spread out and acclimate to the water.