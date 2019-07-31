712 Innovations hosts event to help Topeka business owners

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local group is focused on helping people make their business dreams come true in Topeka. On Tuesday 712 Innovations held an open house for current or aspiring Topeka business owners.

The goal was to introduce them to community resources that can help them start or grow a business. 712 Innovations Director Karen Christilles said they want to help community leaders succeed because their success is the city’s success.

“It’s very very important that we are supporting homegrown talent and businesses. We are contributing to what makes Topeka, Topeka; and that’s businesses that really reflect our community because they come from our community,” Christilles said.

Tim Clothier was there to help lead the event.

“When you step out and start your own business – I’ve done that. Sometimes you’re prepared and sometimes you wish there was another individual there who might be able to give you a different insight,” Clothier said.

The group said if you missed that event they invite you to stop by their downtown Topeka office to see how they can help you.