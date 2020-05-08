$8.9 million grant awarded for early childhood education in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas early childhood education is getting an $8.9 million boost from the Federal Government.

The grant comes from the Administration for Children and Families. The Governor says the money will be used to improve and strengthen the early childhood system in Kansas, specifically for children from birth to five years old. The funding is the first installment of a 3-year renewal.

Leaders from the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, the Kansas State Department of Education, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Children and Families began this collaborative work in January of 2019. This included conducting a statewide needs assessment. More than 6,000 people were surveyed to find what Kansans need and want from their early childhood care and education system.

Governor Kelly said this grant could not come at a better time.

“This grant is particularly welcome now as the COVID 19 pandemic has caused an additional level of stress for our young children and their families,” said the Governor.

A strategic plan of where the funding will be used will be finalized and released later this month, according to the Governor.

For more information go to the Systems Building tab at www.kschildrenscabinet.org.