9th annual Kansas Book Festival brings writers, illustrators to the capital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The 9th annual Kansas Book Festival brought Kansas authors, publisher and illustrators all to the capital on Saturday.

The book festival recognizes 15 books each year that have some connection to Kansas.

“We have such great talent here,” said Kansas Book Festival Executive Director Sarah Shipman. “And this is an opportunity to showcase the talent. One of the missions of the book festival is to encourage literacy and encourage a love of reading and writing”

Forty-five authors showed off their recent work.

This year the festival held a book club before starting.

Former first lady Mary Brownback started the festival about nine years ago.