A bit warm Wednesday, then sharply colder

Mostly clear and cool tonight as temperatures dip into the middle 40s with a light westerly wind, shifting to the southwest late tonight. The air will remain quite dry through tonight and into Wednesday, as well.

That dry air comes into play on Wednesday because dry air can warm up fairly quickly and that should take place through the daytime on Wednesday. Mostly sunny with a light breeze from the southwest and highs in the upper 60s. However, a cold front pushes in late with increasing cloud cover toward Wednesday night.

By Thursday, a few scattered showers south of I-70, but most areas will only see the clouds and a much colder north breeze at 10-20mph through the day. Highs struggle back into the upper 40s with a few spots hitting 50°. The cold breezes continue into Thursday night with wind chills falling into the 20s by Friday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

