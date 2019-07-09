A break from the heat and humidity for late week

After several days of muggy weather, a break in the high humidity will be moving in by late Wednesday.

After a stretch of some very muggy weather, relief will be moving in for the second half of the week behind a July cold front. Temperatures tonight will still be on the warm side ahead of the front. Morning low temperatures only hitting the lower to middle 70s with muggy air holding firm through the night.

Early on Wednesday, a few scattered storms will be possible, mainly across the northern half of the area off and on through midday. By afternoon, the southern counties will heat up into the lower 90s with muggy air, but the drier air will be moving into the northern counties by afternoon and evening. That break in the heat and humidity will overspread the entire region by Wednesday night.

Morning temperatures later in the week will be in the lower to middle 60s with highs in the middle 80s for Thursday and upper 80s on Friday, but without high humidity in place, the heat index will drop back about 15 degrees from where it has been over the last few days.

