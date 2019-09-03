A break from the heat on Wednesday

It may only be for a day or so, but the humidity will drop, as well.

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front slides through early tonight

Less humid and pleasant Wednesday

Hot again Thursday

Another cold front slides through the area, bringing a temporary end to the hot, humid weather. Although there is a lot of moisture in place ahead of the front, little to no rain is expected along the boundary as it pushes southward tonight. Behind the front, temperatures will fall back in the middle 50s north to middle 60s south as winds shift to the north at 5-10mph.

A gorgeous day on Wednesday with light northeast wind 5-10mph and abundant sunshine. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s areawide.

Heat returns fairly quickly after another cool morning on Thursday, the heat rapidly returns during the course of the day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and muggy air back by late in the day. Another hot day on Friday before the next front slides through Friday afternoon, cooling it down a bit for this Friday evening’s football games.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

